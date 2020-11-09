Prospect Capital: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $167.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 15 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $142.9 million in the period.

Prospect Capital shares have decreased 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.01, a decline of 21% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSEC