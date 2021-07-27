South Carolina man convicted of killing Uber rider in 2019 MICHELLE LIU, Associated Press/Report for America July 27, 2021 Updated: July 27, 2021 3:26 p.m.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man was convicted Tuesday of the 2019 abduction and murder of a 21-year-old college student who mistook his car for her Uber ride.
The jury took a little more than an hour to find Nathaniel Rowland guilty of the charges in the death of Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville, New Jersey. He was arrested the day after the University of South Carolina student disappeared from Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district in March 2019.