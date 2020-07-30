Proofpoint: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) on Thursday reported a loss of $22.6 million in its second quarter.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The data security company posted revenue of $258.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $253 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Proofpoint expects its per-share earnings to range from 37 cents to 40 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $260 million to $262 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Proofpoint expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.64 to $1.70 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion.

Proofpoint shares have climbed 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $125.27, a drop of 1.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFPT