Progress Software: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Progress Software Corp. (PRGS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $21.1 million.

The Bedford, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The business software maker posted revenue of $109.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $113.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Progress Software expects its per-share earnings to range from 60 cents to 64 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $95 million to $101 million for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $109.1 million.

Progress Software expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.73 to $2.80 per share, with revenue ranging from $428 million to $438 million.

Progress Software shares have dropped 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $34.85, a decrease of 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRGS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRGS