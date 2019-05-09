Progenics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $18.7 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $4.3 million in the period.

Progenics shares have increased 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 25% in the last 12 months.

