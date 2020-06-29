PrimeEnergy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ PrimeEnergy Corp. (PNRG) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $170,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The investor in the oil and gas industry posted revenue of $26.1 million in the period.

PrimeEnergy shares have decreased 51% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $74.70, a fall of 44% in the last 12 months.

