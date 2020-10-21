CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 634½ 637½ 628¾ 630¼ —1¾
Mar 634 637¾ 630¼ 631½ — ½
May 631¾ 636¼ 629¾ 630½
Jul 619½ 624¾ 618 619¾ +1¼
Sep 620¼ 625¾ 619½ 621½ +1½
Dec 625½ 630¼ 624¼ 626½ +1½
Mar 626¼ 630¼ 625¾ 628¼ +2½
May 618½ 620 617¾ 618 — ¼
Jul 600 602¼ 597¼ 599¼ —1¼
Sep 600 601½ 597 597 —3¼
Est. sales 93,716. Tue.'s sales 132,846
Tue.'s open int 444,681, up 8,302
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 408¼ 415¼ 407¾ 414 +5¼
Mar 412¼ 418½ 412 416½ +3¼
May 415 419¾ 413¾ 418 +2½
Jul 414½ 419 413¾ 417¾ +2¼
Sep 399½ 402¾ 399¼ 401¾ +1½
Dec 400 401½ 399½ 400 — ¼
Mar 406¾ 407½ 405 405¾ —1¼
May 408¼ 409 407 407¾ —1¼
Jul 409½ 410¾ 406¾ 407¼ —3¼
Sep 395¼ 395¾ 394¾ 395 — ¼
Dec 397¾ 398½ 397¼ 397½ — ¾
Dec 395½ 396½ 395 395 —1
Est. sales 368,418. Tue.'s sales 325,244
Tue.'s open int 1,622,230, up 13,881
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 299½ 305 299 303½ +3½
Mar 298 302¼ 298 302 +3
May 299½ 299¾ 299½ 299¾ +1¼
Est. sales 463. Tue.'s sales 344
Tue.'s open int 5,489, up 62
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1065 1077 1064¼ 1071¼ +7¼
Jan 1064½ 1076½ 1063¾ 1071 +7¼
Mar 1053 1064¾ 1052¾ 1058¾ +5¾
May 1048 1059¼ 1048 1054½ +5¾
Jul 1050½ 1059½ 1050 1055¾ +6
Aug 1043¼ 1048 1043¼ 1046½ +6
Sep 1008 1014 1008 1011¼ +4¼
Nov 978 985½ 978 982¾ +3½
Jan 978½ 982¼ 978 979¾ +3½
Mar 961¼ 961¼ 959 959¾ +3
May 957½ 958¾ 955½ 955½ +2¼
Jul 960 960½ 959 959 +2½
Nov 918¾ 921½ 918¾ 920¾ +3
Nov 920½ 920½ 920½ 920½ +2½
Est. sales 240,949. Tue.'s sales 257,047
Tue.'s open int 1,036,264