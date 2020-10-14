CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 594¾ 600¼ 587¼ 600 +6
Mar 596¾ 603½ 591 603¼ +6
May 600 604¼ 592¾ 604¼ +5
Jul 592¼ 596¼ 586¼ 596¼ +3½
Sep 597 599¾ 589½ 599¾ +3½
Dec 602¾ 606½ 596¾ 606½ +2¾
Mar 606 608¾ 603¾ 605 —2¼
Jul 578¾ 584½ 577½ 584½ +3¼
Sep 582 582 582 582 —4
Est. sales 77,294. Tue.'s sales 87,589
Tue.'s open int 416,507, up 2,133
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 391 397½ 388 397 +5¾
Mar 399 403¼ 395¾ 402¾ +3½
May 402¾ 405¼ 399½ 405 +2
Jul 405 406 401¾ 405¾
Sep 391¾ 393¼ 390 393
Dec 394¾ 394¾ 392 394½ ½
Mar 401¼ 402 399½ 401¾ ½
Jul 404¼ 406¾ 403½ 405½ —1¼
Sep 392¼ 392¼ 391½ 392¼ —1¼
Dec 395 395¾ 394 395¾
Dec 397 397 397 397
Est. sales 271,766. Tue.'s sales 218,471
Tue.'s open int 1,550,756, up 12,150
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 285½ 288¼ 283¼ 288 +3¾
Mar 290 290¾ 289¾ 289¾ +1¾
Est. sales 175. Tue.'s sales 297
Tue.'s open int 5,409
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1043 1059½ 1039¾ 1059¼ +15¼
Jan 1045 1060¼ 1042¼ 1060 +13
Mar 1036½ 1045¾ 1033¾ 1045¼ +8
May 1033¼ 1041¾ 1030¾ 1041¼ +6¾
Jul 1038 1044½ 1034¼ 1043¾ +5¼
Aug 1028¾ 1035¼ 1027½ 1035¼ +5
Sep 1000½ 1004¾ 1000¼ 1004¼ +3½
Nov 974½ 980¼ 973¼ 977½ +1¾
Jan 973 976¾ 972¾ 974¾ +1½
Mar 954½ 957¼ 953¼ 954¾
May 952 954 950¼ 950½
Jul 956¼ 956¼ 956 956¼ +3
Nov 913¾ 915 910¼ 912½
Nov 911 911½ 911 911½ +3¼
Est. sales 265,590. Tue.'s sales 334,181
Tue.'s open int 1,041,802, up 13,801