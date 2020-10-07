https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Preclosing-15628533.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|591¼
|611½
|588½
|603¼
|+10½
|Mar
|596½
|614¼
|594
|606¼
|+8
|May
|600
|616
|597½
|608
|+6½
|Jul
|595½
|608¾
|593½
|601¾
|+5¼
|Sep
|599
|610¾
|596¾
|604¼
|+4½
|Dec
|605¼
|616½
|603¼
|610¼
|+3½
|Mar
|609
|619
|606¾
|614
|+3¼
|May
|603
|607¾
|603
|607¾
|+3¾
|Jul
|582½
|593
|581
|587¾
|+1¼
|Sep
|597
|597
|597
|597
|+4½
|Dec
|595
|595
|593½
|593½
|—4½
|Est. sales 164,133.
|Tue.'s sales 154,803
|Tue.'s open int 409,883,
|up 9,055
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|384½
|392
|384
|388¼
|+3¼
|Mar
|393¾
|400¾
|393¼
|397
|+2¾
|May
|398¾
|405½
|398¼
|401¾
|+2½
|Jul
|402¼
|408½
|401½
|404¼
|+1½
|Sep
|391¾
|395
|391
|391¾
|Dec
|394¾
|398
|394¼
|394¾
|—
|¼
|Mar
|402¼
|405¼
|402
|402¼
|—
|¼
|May
|406
|406¼
|404¾
|404¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|407
|408¾
|405¾
|405¾
|—1½
|Sep
|394½
|394½
|394
|394
|—
|¾
|Dec
|398
|398¾
|397
|397
|—
|¼
|Dec
|399¾
|399¾
|399¾
|399¾
|+½
|Est. sales 263,950.
|Tue.'s sales 347,480
|Tue.'s open int 1,550,416,
|up 9,940
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|290¾
|297½
|288¾
|293¼
|+2½
|Mar
|291
|296¼
|289
|292¼
|+1
|May
|288
|294¾
|286¼
|291
|+1½
|Est. sales 480.
|Tue.'s sales 650
|Tue.'s open int 5,351,
|up 175
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1041¼
|1059¾
|1037¼
|1050¾
|+6¾
|Jan
|1042½
|1058¾
|1038¼
|1051½
|+6
|Mar
|1032
|1044¼
|1027¾
|1033
|—2¼
|May
|1026½
|1037¾
|1023¼
|1025
|—5
|Jul
|1028¾
|1038¾
|1024¼
|1026
|—4¾
|Aug
|1023
|1031
|1017½
|1017½
|—5
|Sep
|990½
|1002¾
|990
|990¼
|—5¼
|Nov
|970¼
|978¾
|966
|967½
|—5
|Jan
|971
|975¾
|964¾
|964¾
|—4¾
|Mar
|945¼
|952
|942¼
|943¼
|—2
|May
|940¾
|947
|939½
|940
|—1
|Jul
|947½
|950¾
|943¼
|943¼
|—
|¾
|Nov
|907¼
|912¾
|904
|904
|—3¼
|Est. sales 384,765.
|Tue.'s sales 395,839
|Tue.'s open int 1,023,352,
|up 7,702
