CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 554½ 554½ 545 546½ —9¼
Dec 565 565¾ 554¾ 557¼ —6¾
Mar 572¼ 573½ 563¼ 565¾ —6
May 575¾ 577¼ 567¾ 570 —5
Jul 572½ 574¾ 566¼ 568 —4½
Sep 577¼ 578¾ 571 573¼ —3¾
Dec 585¾ 587½ 579½ 581¾ —4
Mar 589¼ 589¼ 587¼ 587¼ —4¾
Jul 579 581 575¼ 575½ —4½
Jul 575 575 575 575
Est. sales 89,652. Tue.'s sales 179,751
Tue.'s open int 367,282, up 15,330
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 349¼ 350½ 345¼ 349½
Dec 358 359½ 354¼ 358½
Mar 367½ 369¼ 363¾ 368¾ +1
May 374 375¾ 370½ 375
Jul 378 379¾ 375 379
Sep 375½ 377 373¾ 376¾ +1¼
Dec 381½ 382¾ 379½ 382¾
Mar 390½ 391½ 388½ 391½ +1
May 396¾ 397 396¾ 397 +1¼
Jul 399 400¼ 398½ 400
Sep 391¼ 391½ 391¼ 391½ +2
Dec 393 394¼ 393 394
Jul 407 407 407 407
Dec 394½ 394¾ 394½ 394¾ —1¼
Est. sales 220,416. Tue.'s sales 354,441
Tue.'s open int 1,381,162, up 16,708
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 278 279 273¾ 276 —2¾
Mar 274½ 276 271½ 276 +1¾
May 272 272½ 272 272½
Est. sales 330. Tue.'s sales 480
Tue.'s open int 5,131, up 99
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 951½ 959 947½ 958 +3
Nov 953 962 946 959½ +4¾
Jan 959 968 952 966 +5
Mar 960¼ 969¼ 953½ 967¼ +5½
May 961 970¼ 955¾ 968½ +5½
Jul 964¾ 973 958¾ 971¼ +5½
Aug 964½ 970½ 961 970½ +6½
Sep 951 960 949 958½ +5¾
Nov 942½ 952¼ 939½ 950½ +5¾
Jan 943¼ 952¼ 942¼ 950¾ +5¾
Mar 930½ 940¼ 926¾ 938¼ +7½
May 927½ 939¼ 925¾ 937 +8½
Jul 933¾ 944 932 942 +7¾
Nov 919¾ 924 919¾ 923½ +6¼
Nov 920 920 920 920 +1¾
Est. sales 181,951. Tue.'s sales 249,115
Tue.'s open int 871,449, up 7,198