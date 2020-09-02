https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Preclosing-15537867.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|554½
|554½
|545
|546½
|—9¼
|Dec
|565
|565¾
|554¾
|557¼
|—6¾
|Mar
|572¼
|573½
|563¼
|565¾
|—6
|May
|575¾
|577¼
|567¾
|570
|—5
|Jul
|572½
|574¾
|566¼
|568
|—4½
|Sep
|577¼
|578¾
|571
|573¼
|—3¾
|Dec
|585¾
|587½
|579½
|581¾
|—4
|Mar
|589¼
|589¼
|587¼
|587¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|579
|581
|575¼
|575½
|—4½
|Jul
|575
|575
|575
|575
|Est. sales 89,652.
|Tue.'s sales 179,751
|Tue.'s open int 367,282,
|up 15,330
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|349¼
|350½
|345¼
|349½
|Dec
|358
|359½
|354¼
|358½
|+½
|Mar
|367½
|369¼
|363¾
|368¾
|+1
|May
|374
|375¾
|370½
|375
|+½
|Jul
|378
|379¾
|375
|379
|+½
|Sep
|375½
|377
|373¾
|376¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|381½
|382¾
|379½
|382¾
|+¾
|Mar
|390½
|391½
|388½
|391½
|+1
|May
|396¾
|397
|396¾
|397
|+1¼
|Jul
|399
|400¼
|398½
|400
|+½
|Sep
|391¼
|391½
|391¼
|391½
|+2
|Dec
|393
|394¼
|393
|394
|+¾
|Jul
|407
|407
|407
|407
|+½
|Dec
|394½
|394¾
|394½
|394¾
|—1¼
|Est. sales 220,416.
|Tue.'s sales 354,441
|Tue.'s open int 1,381,162,
|up 16,708
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|278
|279
|273¾
|276
|—2¾
|Mar
|274½
|276
|271½
|276
|+1¾
|May
|272
|272½
|272
|272½
|+½
|Est. sales 330.
|Tue.'s sales 480
|Tue.'s open int 5,131,
|up 99
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|951½
|959
|947½
|958
|+3
|Nov
|953
|962
|946
|959½
|+4¾
|Jan
|959
|968
|952
|966
|+5
|Mar
|960¼
|969¼
|953½
|967¼
|+5½
|May
|961
|970¼
|955¾
|968½
|+5½
|Jul
|964¾
|973
|958¾
|971¼
|+5½
|Aug
|964½
|970½
|961
|970½
|+6½
|Sep
|951
|960
|949
|958½
|+5¾
|Nov
|942½
|952¼
|939½
|950½
|+5¾
|Jan
|943¼
|952¼
|942¼
|950¾
|+5¾
|Mar
|930½
|940¼
|926¾
|938¼
|+7½
|May
|927½
|939¼
|925¾
|937
|+8½
|Jul
|933¾
|944
|932
|942
|+7¾
|Nov
|919¾
|924
|919¾
|923½
|+6¼
|Nov
|920
|920
|920
|920
|+1¾
|Est. sales 181,951.
|Tue.'s sales 249,115
|Tue.'s open int 871,449,
|up 7,198
View Comments