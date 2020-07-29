CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 523½ 533¼ 523½ 531¾ +8¼
Dec 530 538¾ 530 537½ +7¼
Mar 537¼ 545 537¼ 543¾ +6½
May 542¼ 548 541¾ 546¾ +5½
Jul 540½ 547 540½ 545¼ +4¾
Sep 547¼ 552 547¼ 550¼ +3¾
Dec 557 561¾ 557 559¾ +3
Est. sales 57,833. Tue.'s sales 84,161
Tue.'s open int 372,708
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 320 321½ 315½ 315¾ —4¼
Dec 330 331½ 326¼ 326¼ —3¾
Mar 341¼ 343 338 338 —3¼
May 348¾ 350 345¾ 345¾ —3¼
Jul 354¼ 355¾ 351½ 351½ —2¾
Sep 356¾ 357¼ 353¾ 354¼ —1¾
Dec 363¼ 364½ 361 362 —1
Mar 373¼ 374 371 371½ —1¼
May 379½ 379½ 376¾ 376¾ —1¼
Jul 382 382 381 381¾ ¾
Dec 372½ 373 372 372 —1½
Est. sales 270,092. Tue.'s sales 278,429
Tue.'s open int 1,599,450, up 28,046
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 283¾ 285¾ 274½ 281 —5
Dec 272¼ 274 266 272 —2
May 270½ 270½ 270½ 270½ —4¼
Est. sales 344. Tue.'s sales 169
Tue.'s open int 4,548, up 40
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Aug 896¾ 898 892 892¼ —4½
Sep 888 889 883¼ 885 —2¾
Nov 887½ 889¼ 883½ 885½ —2
Jan 893 895 889¾ 891¾ —1½
Mar 890¼ 891¾ 887¼ 889¾ ½
May 892 893½ 889½ 892½
Jul 898 900¼ 896½ 899¾
Sep 893½ 895¼ 893½ 895¼ +2
Nov 890¾ 893 889 893 +2½
Jan 895¾ 896½ 895¾ 896½ +2
Mar 888¼ 888¼ 888 888 +1¼
May 892¼ 892¼ 889½ 889½ +3½
Est. sales 173,742. Tue.'s sales 277,024
Tue.'s open int 833,537