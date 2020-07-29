https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Preclosing-15443195.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|523½
|533¼
|523½
|531¾
|+8¼
|Dec
|530
|538¾
|530
|537½
|+7¼
|Mar
|537¼
|545
|537¼
|543¾
|+6½
|May
|542¼
|548
|541¾
|546¾
|+5½
|Jul
|540½
|547
|540½
|545¼
|+4¾
|Sep
|547¼
|552
|547¼
|550¼
|+3¾
|Dec
|557
|561¾
|557
|559¾
|+3
|Est. sales 57,833.
|Tue.'s sales 84,161
|Tue.'s open int 372,708
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|320
|321½
|315½
|315¾
|—4¼
|Dec
|330
|331½
|326¼
|326¼
|—3¾
|Mar
|341¼
|343
|338
|338
|—3¼
|May
|348¾
|350
|345¾
|345¾
|—3¼
|Jul
|354¼
|355¾
|351½
|351½
|—2¾
|Sep
|356¾
|357¼
|353¾
|354¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|363¼
|364½
|361
|362
|—1
|Mar
|373¼
|374
|371
|371½
|—1¼
|May
|379½
|379½
|376¾
|376¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|382
|382
|381
|381¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|372½
|373
|372
|372
|—1½
|Est. sales 270,092.
|Tue.'s sales 278,429
|Tue.'s open int 1,599,450,
|up 28,046
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|283¾
|285¾
|274½
|281
|—5
|Dec
|272¼
|274
|266
|272
|—2
|May
|270½
|270½
|270½
|270½
|—4¼
|Est. sales 344.
|Tue.'s sales 169
|Tue.'s open int 4,548,
|up 40
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|896¾
|898
|892
|892¼
|—4½
|Sep
|888
|889
|883¼
|885
|—2¾
|Nov
|887½
|889¼
|883½
|885½
|—2
|Jan
|893
|895
|889¾
|891¾
|—1½
|Mar
|890¼
|891¾
|887¼
|889¾
|—
|½
|May
|892
|893½
|889½
|892½
|+¼
|Jul
|898
|900¼
|896½
|899¾
|+¾
|Sep
|893½
|895¼
|893½
|895¼
|+2
|Nov
|890¾
|893
|889
|893
|+2½
|Jan
|895¾
|896½
|895¾
|896½
|+2
|Mar
|888¼
|888¼
|888
|888
|+1¼
|May
|892¼
|892¼
|889½
|889½
|+3½
|Est. sales 173,742.
|Tue.'s sales 277,024
|Tue.'s open int 833,537
