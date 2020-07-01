https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Preclosing-15379968.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|489¾
|498
|489¾
|496
|+6
|Sep
|492
|499¼
|489
|495¾
|+4
|Dec
|499
|505¼
|496
|502¾
|+3¾
|Mar
|508
|512¾
|504
|510¼
|+3½
|May
|512½
|517¾
|510
|515½
|+3¼
|Jul
|513¾
|516½
|509¾
|515
|+2¾
|Sep
|524
|525
|519½
|519½
|— ½
|Dec
|532
|534
|528¾
|534
|+2¾
|Est. sales 95,200.
|Tue.'s sales 133,692
|Tue.'s open int 403,108
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|338½
|351¼
|337½
|348
|+9½
|Sep
|340¾
|353¾
|340¼
|350¾
|+9¼
|Dec
|350
|363
|349½
|360½
|+10
|Mar
|361
|373¼
|360¼
|371½
|+10¼
|May
|367
|379
|366½
|377
|+9
|Jul
|372¾
|383¼
|371½
|380¾
|+8
|Sep
|366¾
|374¼
|366¾
|372¼
|+5½
|Dec
|373
|380
|373
|378
|+5
|Mar
|380¾
|388½
|380¾
|386½
|+5
|May
|392
|392¼
|391
|391
|+4½
|Jul
|390½
|396½
|390½
|396½
|+6
|Dec
|382
|385
|382
|385
|+4
|Jul
|400
|400
|400
|400
|+3
|Est. sales 503,419.
|Tue.'s sales 889,100
|Tue.'s open int 1,559,526,
|up 10,361
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|334
|340
|334
|340
|+6½
|Sep
|290¾
|292½
|289½
|292¼
|+1
|Dec
|285¾
|288¼
|285¼
|287¼
|+1¼
|Mar
|287½
|287½
|287½
|287½
|+ ¼
|Est. sales 284.
|Tue.'s sales 385
|Tue.'s open int 4,292,
|up 12
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|883¾
|898½
|883¼
|893½
|+9¼
|Aug
|878½
|894
|877½
|890½
|+11¾
|Sep
|876¾
|894¼
|875½
|890¾
|+13¾
|Nov
|882
|902
|881
|898¾
|+16½
|Jan
|884¾
|906
|883¾
|903
|+18¼
|Mar
|878½
|897¾
|877¾
|895½
|+16¾
|May
|877
|895¾
|876¼
|893¾
|+16¾
|Jul
|883¾
|901¾
|883½
|900
|+16½
|Aug
|886¾
|899
|886¾
|899
|+15
|Sep
|880¾
|889½
|880¾
|888½
|+11½
|Nov
|872¼
|891
|871¾
|889½
|+17¼
|Jan
|889¼
|889¼
|889¼
|889¼
|+15½
|Mar
|886
|886
|884¼
|884¼
|+18
|May
|889
|889
|888¼
|888½
|+20¾
|Nov
|875½
|875½
|875½
|875½
|+9½
|Est. sales 257,508.
|Tue.'s sales 352,540
|Tue.'s open int 811,476,
|up 10,499
