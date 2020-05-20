CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 499½ 517¾ 496 512¼ +13½
Sep 502¼ 519¼ 499¼ 514¾ +13¼
Dec 511 527 508¾ 523 +12½
Mar 520¼ 534 517½ 530¾ +11½
May 522 536½ 521 533¼ +10¼
Jul 520½ 533½ 519¼ 531¼ +9¼
Sep 526¼ 534 526¼ 534 +8¾
Dec 534 546¼ 532¾ 545 +9½
Mar 542½ 550½ 542½ 550½ +9½
Est. sales 121,288. Tue.'s sales 80,950
Tue.'s open int 374,510, up 997
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 321¼ 321½ 317¼ 320 —1¼
Sep 325¾ 325¾ 321¾ 324½ —1½
Dec 334½ 335 331¼ 334¼
Mar 346¾ 347½ 344 346½
May 354 354¾ 351¼ 353¾ + ½
Jul 358¾ 359¾ 356¼ 359 + ½
Sep 358 359¾ 356 359½ +1
Dec 363¾ 366 362 366 +1½
Mar 373 374¾ 373 374¾ + ½
May 379½ 379½ 379½ 379½ —1
Jul 385 385 385 385 +1
Dec 374 376½ 374 376 + ½
Dec 379½ 379½ 379½ 379½ —1½
Est. sales 209,704. Tue.'s sales 231,923
Tue.'s open int 1,436,588, up 9,350
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 316 320½ 315½ 317½ +1¾
Sep 283¼ 283¼ 281¼ 281¼ — ¾
Dec 274¼ 275 273¾ 275 +2¼
Est. sales 261. Tue.'s sales 568
Tue.'s open int 4,502, up 181
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 842 849½ 842 846¼ +3¾
Aug 845¼ 851¾ 844¾ 848¾ +3½
Sep 845¾ 852¼ 845¾ 849¼ +3½
Nov 850 856¾ 850 853¼ +3
Jan 853¾ 860 853½ 856 +2¼
Mar 847¼ 854 847 849¼ +2¼
May 845½ 852¾ 845 847¼ +2
Jul 853 860¼ 852½ 854½ +2
Aug 858½ 858½ 857½ 857½ +4¼
Sep 854¾ 855 851 851 +2
Nov 848¾ 853 847¼ 847¼ + ½
Est. sales 102,501. Tue.'s sales 157,165
Tue.'s open int 861,248