https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Preclosing-15218739.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|547¾
|549¾
|538
|544½
|—2¼
|Jul
|546¾
|548¾
|537¼
|544½
|—1¾
|Sep
|550
|551
|540½
|547
|—1¾
|Dec
|557
|557½
|547¼
|553¾
|—2
|Mar
|563¼
|563¾
|554¼
|559¾
|—2¾
|May
|561
|561
|552½
|557
|—3½
|Jul
|547½
|550
|542
|546
|—2¾
|Sep
|545¼
|546
|544¾
|545¾
|—4
|Dec
|556
|557¾
|553
|553¼
|—5¾
|Mar
|560½
|561½
|556½
|557¼
|—5¼
|Jul
|538
|538
|538
|538
|—2
|Est. sales 81,977.
|Tue.'s sales 120,729
|Tue.'s open int 369,800
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|310
|320¼
|308¼
|317½
|+8¼
|Jul
|317¾
|327½
|316
|324¼
|+7
|Sep
|322
|330¾
|320½
|327½
|+6
|Dec
|332
|340¼
|331
|336¾
|+4¾
|Mar
|347
|353
|344¼
|349½
|+4¼
|May
|353
|359½
|351¼
|356
|+3½
|Jul
|357½
|363¾
|355¾
|360¾
|+3¼
|Sep
|358
|361¾
|357¼
|358¾
|+2¼
|Dec
|364
|368
|361¼
|365½
|+3
|Mar
|376
|380
|375¾
|377¼
|+2½
|May
|381
|383
|380½
|383
|+3¼
|Dec
|370¼
|374¼
|370
|373¼
|+2¾
|Est. sales 356,849.
|Tue.'s sales 583,555
|Tue.'s open int 1,470,777,
|up 9,301
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|298½
|303
|295¾
|302¾
|+6
|Jul
|277
|278½
|275
|277
|Dec
|255
|255
|254¼
|254¼
|+ ¾
|Est. sales 310.
|Tue.'s sales 594
|Tue.'s open int 3,403
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|831¼
|839
|827
|834¼
|+3½
|Jul
|841
|848¾
|836¼
|842¼
|+1½
|Aug
|841½
|850½
|838¾
|842½
|Sep
|843¾
|851¼
|840
|842¾
|—1
|Nov
|847¾
|854¾
|843¾
|846
|—2
|Jan
|851¼
|857¼
|847
|847¾
|—3½
|Mar
|846¼
|850¾
|839
|839½
|—6¼
|May
|848½
|852¼
|839
|839½
|—8½
|Jul
|857¼
|860¾
|847
|847¾
|—9¼
|Aug
|854
|854
|847
|847
|—11
|Nov
|846¾
|854½
|840
|840¾
|—8¾
|Jan
|850
|850
|850
|850
|—7
|Nov
|862¼
|862¼
|862¼
|862¼
|— ¾
|Nov
|875
|875
|875
|875
|—5
|Est. sales 235,407.
|Tue.'s sales 303,344
|Tue.'s open int 844,117,
|up 9,941
View Comments