CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 536 562 535¼ 544½ +11
Jul 536 561½ 535½ 543½ +9¾
Sep 540 564½ 540 547¼ +8½
Dec 548¼ 571 548 555 +8
Mar 555¾ 575¾ 555¾ 561½ +7
May 557¾ 573¾ 557 561 +5¾
Jul 543 560¾ 543 548¼ +5
Sep 551½ 556¼ 548½ 548½ +4¼
Dec 561¼ 569 560 563¼ +10
Mar 565¼ 573 563¾ 568¼ +11
Est. sales 139,402. Fri.'s sales 101,849
Fri.'s open int 370,764
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 322½ 323¼ 313¾ 313¾ —8½
Jul 329¼ 329¾ 321¾ 321¾ —7½
Sep 333¼ 333¾ 326½ 326½ —7¼
Dec 342¾ 343¼ 336½ 336¾ —6¾
Mar 355¼ 355¼ 348½ 349½ —5¾
May 358¾ 361¾ 355¼ 356¼ —5¾
Jul 363½ 366¾ 360½ 361 —5¾
Sep 361¾ 363½ 359 359 —5¾
Dec 369 370¼ 365 365¼ —5¼
Mar 381¾ 381¾ 377¼ 378 —5
May 387¼ 387½ 383¾ 383¾ —5
Jul 391 391 386½ 386½ —5¼
Sep 380 380 380 380 —2
Dec 381 381 377¾ 377¾ —4¾
Dec 385¾ 385¾ 385¾ 385¾ —2¾
Est. sales 320,924. Fri.'s sales 270,502
Fri.'s open int 1,461,476, up 4,268
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 289¼ 294¼ 286 293 +5
Jul 273¼ 274½ 271½ 273¼ +1¼
Dec 252½ 253 251½ 253 +2½
Est. sales 340. Fri.'s sales 392
Fri.'s open int 3,449, up 62
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 833½ 835¾ 826¼ 827¼ —5¼
Jul 843½ 845¾ 836 837 —5¼
Aug 846 847¼ 838¼ 838¾ —5¾
Sep 847¼ 849½ 840 840¾ —5¾
Nov 852 854¾ 845¼ 845½ —5½
Jan 854¾ 857 848¼ 848¾ —5
Mar 844½ 846¾ 839¼ 839¾ —4
May 845 847 840¼ 840¼ —4¼
Jul 852¾ 855¾ 848¾ 849 —4
Aug 852½ 854 849½ 849½ —4¼
Nov 846½ 849¼ 844¼ 844¼ —2
Jan 854 854 854 854
Est. sales 115,115. Fri.'s sales 176,697
Fri.'s open int 834,176