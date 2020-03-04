CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 528 528 521½ 524¼ —4½
May 525¼ 526¼ 517¼ 518¾ —8½
Jul 525½ 526¾ 518¼ 519¾ —7¾
Sep 532¼ 532½ 525¼ 526¾ —7
Dec 543 543½ 536¾ 538¼ —6¼
Mar 552¼ 552½ 546¾ 548½ —5½
May 552¼ 552¼ 548¼ 550½ —4
Jul 541¾ 542¾ 538¾ 542 —2
Sep 544¼ 544¼ 544¼ 544¼ —2¾
Dec 551¾ 551¾ 548¾ 551¾ —2¼
Mar 555 555 553¾ 553¾ —4
Est. sales 87,250. Tue.'s sales 135,993
Tue.'s open int 426,357
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 382 388½ 380 387½ +5¾
May 380¾ 386¾ 379 384¾ +3½
Jul 383¼ 387¾ 381¼ 386¼ +2½
Sep 380¼ 383¼ 378¼ 382 +1¼
Dec 384 386¾ 382¼ 385¼
Mar 393¾ 396¼ 392¼ 395¼
May 398¼ 400½ 396¾ 399½
Jul 400½ 403 399¼ 402
Sep 392¾ 394¾ 392¾ 394¾
Dec 395½ 397 394¾ 396¼ ½
Mar 403¾ 405¼ 403¼ 405 ½
Dec 400½ 403 400½ 402½
Est. sales 273,591. Tue.'s sales 381,474
Tue.'s open int 1,501,015, up 9,434
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 263 272 262¾ 270 +5½
Jul 265¾ 272¾ 265¾ 271¾ +5¼
Dec 262¼ 262¼ 261½ 262¼ +2¾
Est. sales 487. Tue.'s sales 1,064
Tue.'s open int 4,753
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 898½ 900¾ 897¼ 899¾ +6¾
May 904¼ 911 903½ 907½ +4
Jul 913½ 919¼ 913 915¾ +2¼
Aug 918½ 920¾ 915¾ 917 +1
Sep 915¼ 920 915¼ 915½
Nov 919 923¾ 918 918 —1¼
Jan 921 925¾ 919¼ 919½ —2¼
Mar 913 917¾ 909¼ 909½ —4¾
May 914 917 907½ 907¾ —6¼
Jul 919¾ 921¾ 912 912¼ —6¼
Aug 915¼ 915½ 915 915¼ —2¾
Sep 910 910¾ 910 910¾ —1¾
Nov 911¾ 914 904¼ 904¼ —7¼
Est. sales 188,961. Tue.'s sales 261,338
Tue.'s open int 787,023, up 9,209