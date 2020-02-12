https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Preclosing-15050942.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|541
|549
|538¼
|546½
|+4½
|May
|543¼
|549
|540¼
|547
|+3
|Jul
|544
|548¾
|541½
|547½
|+2¾
|Sep
|549½
|554¾
|548
|553¾
|+2½
|Dec
|559
|564¼
|557¾
|563¼
|+2¼
|Mar
|566½
|572
|566½
|571¾
|+1¾
|May
|565
|571¼
|565
|571
|+2
|Jul
|552½
|559½
|551¾
|558¾
|+2
|Sep
|562¾
|563
|561¼
|561¼
|+1¼
|Dec
|564
|569½
|563¾
|569
|+1¾
|Est. sales 161,107.
|Tue.'s sales 345,996
|Tue.'s open int 507,064
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|379¾
|383¾
|378¼
|382¾
|+3
|May
|384¼
|387¾
|383
|387
|+2¾
|Jul
|388¼
|390¾
|387
|390
|+1¾
|Sep
|387½
|389¾
|386½
|388½
|+1
|Dec
|391¾
|393¾
|391
|393
|+1
|Mar
|400½
|402¾
|400
|402¼
|+1
|May
|404¾
|406½
|404¼
|406
|+1
|Jul
|406½
|408¾
|406
|407¾
|+1
|Sep
|398
|400
|397¾
|397¾
|—
|½
|Dec
|399½
|401½
|399¼
|400¼
|+¼
|Dec
|406¾
|406¾
|406½
|406½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 397,526.
|Tue.'s sales 424,102
|Tue.'s open int 1,573,430,
|up 7,987
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|300½
|306¾
|298¼
|303½
|+4¼
|May
|296¼
|302
|295¾
|300
|+3½
|Jul
|290
|292
|290
|292
|+2¾
|Sep
|274¼
|274¼
|274
|274
|+2
|Dec
|270¾
|270¾
|270
|270
|+¼
|Est. sales 778.
|Tue.'s sales 461
|Tue.'s open int 5,617
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|885½
|891
|881½
|889¾
|+5
|May
|897¾
|902¼
|894¼
|900
|+2¾
|Jul
|910¼
|914¾
|907
|911¾
|+1½
|Aug
|913¾
|918½
|912
|915¾
|+1
|Sep
|915
|918½
|912¾
|915
|Nov
|919¼
|922½
|916
|919
|—
|¼
|Jan
|922¼
|926½
|920½
|922¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|917¾
|919½
|914½
|915¼
|—2½
|May
|918¼
|920¼
|915¾
|916¼
|—3½
|Jul
|923
|925¾
|921
|921½
|—3½
|Nov
|922
|922
|917
|917½
|—4¼
|Jan
|925
|925
|925
|925
|—3½
|Est. sales 287,259.
|Tue.'s sales 279,775
|Tue.'s open int 880,780
View Comments