https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Preclosing-15026481.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|551¼
|555
|546½
|554½
|+ ¾
|May
|550½
|552¾
|545¾
|552½
|Jul
|550¼
|552¾
|546½
|552½
|Sep
|556¼
|558¾
|552¾
|558¼
|— ¾
|Dec
|565¼
|567½
|561¾
|566¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|572¼
|574½
|569¼
|573¾
|—1¾
|May
|566
|568¾
|565¾
|568
|—3½
|Jul
|551¼
|554
|547¾
|552¾
|—2¾
|Sep
|552
|552
|552
|552
|—5¼
|Dec
|558½
|562¼
|556¾
|561
|—3¾
|Est. sales 137,160.
|Fri.'s sales 127,985
|Fri.'s open int 515,958,
|up 8,157
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|380½
|382
|376½
|377½
|—3¾
|May
|386
|387¼
|382
|383½
|—3
|Jul
|390½
|391¾
|386¾
|388½
|—2½
|Sep
|387½
|387¾
|384½
|386
|—1¾
|Dec
|389¾
|391½
|388
|389¼
|—1½
|Mar
|400¼
|400¼
|397¾
|398¾
|—1¾
|May
|404
|404
|402¼
|402¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|406¼
|407
|405
|405½
|—1¾
|Sep
|400¾
|400¾
|399
|399
|—2¼
|Dec
|403½
|404
|402
|402½
|—1¾
|Mar
|409½
|409½
|409½
|409½
|—3¼
|Dec
|409
|409
|409
|409
|—1
|Est. sales 269,067.
|Fri.'s sales 290,088
|Fri.'s open int 1,546,203,
|up 8,949
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|302¾
|310
|301
|301¼
|—2½
|May
|297
|302¾
|295¼
|295¾
|—2½
|Jul
|292½
|293
|292½
|293
|+4½
|Dec
|272
|273
|269
|270
|— ½
|Est. sales 742.
|Fri.'s sales 821
|Fri.'s open int 5,422
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|870¾
|877
|868¾
|875¾
|+3¼
|May
|885
|891¼
|883
|889¼
|+2½
|Jul
|895¾
|904½
|895¾
|903
|+2½
|Aug
|905½
|909
|902¾
|908
|+2½
|Sep
|905
|910
|904
|908
|+1½
|Nov
|910
|916¼
|909½
|915¾
|+3½
|Jan
|918
|922¼
|916¼
|922
|+3¼
|Mar
|915
|919½
|914¼
|918¼
|+1¾
|May
|920
|922¾
|918½
|922¼
|+2
|Jul
|925½
|928½
|925½
|928½
|+2
|Nov
|921
|923½
|920¼
|923½
|+2
|Jul
|936¾
|936¾
|936¾
|936¾
|—3
|Est. sales 217,322.
|Fri.'s sales 184,186
|Fri.'s open int 838,696,
|up 12,709
View Comments