CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 551¼ 555 546½ 554½ + ¾
May 550½ 552¾ 545¾ 552½
Jul 550¼ 552¾ 546½ 552½
Sep 556¼ 558¾ 552¾ 558¼ — ¾
Dec 565¼ 567½ 561¾ 566¾ —1¼
Mar 572¼ 574½ 569¼ 573¾ —1¾
May 566 568¾ 565¾ 568 —3½
Jul 551¼ 554 547¾ 552¾ —2¾
Sep 552 552 552 552 —5¼
Dec 558½ 562¼ 556¾ 561 —3¾
Est. sales 137,160. Fri.'s sales 127,985
Fri.'s open int 515,958, up 8,157
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 380½ 382 376½ 377½ —3¾
May 386 387¼ 382 383½ —3
Jul 390½ 391¾ 386¾ 388½ —2½
Sep 387½ 387¾ 384½ 386 —1¾
Dec 389¾ 391½ 388 389¼ —1½
Mar 400¼ 400¼ 397¾ 398¾ —1¾
May 404 404 402¼ 402¾ —1¾
Jul 406¼ 407 405 405½ —1¾
Sep 400¾ 400¾ 399 399 —2¼
Dec 403½ 404 402 402½ —1¾
Mar 409½ 409½ 409½ 409½ —3¼
Dec 409 409 409 409 —1
Est. sales 269,067. Fri.'s sales 290,088
Fri.'s open int 1,546,203, up 8,949
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 302¾ 310 301 301¼ —2½
May 297 302¾ 295¼ 295¾ —2½
Jul 292½ 293 292½ 293 +4½
Dec 272 273 269 270 — ½
Est. sales 742. Fri.'s sales 821
Fri.'s open int 5,422
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 870¾ 877 868¾ 875¾ +3¼
May 885 891¼ 883 889¼ +2½
Jul 895¾ 904½ 895¾ 903 +2½
Aug 905½ 909 902¾ 908 +2½
Sep 905 910 904 908 +1½
Nov 910 916¼ 909½ 915¾ +3½
Jan 918 922¼ 916¼ 922 +3¼
Mar 915 919½ 914¼ 918¼ +1¾
May 920 922¾ 918½ 922¼ +2
Jul 925½ 928½ 925½ 928½ +2
Nov 921 923½ 920¼ 923½ +2
Jul 936¾ 936¾ 936¾ 936¾ —3
Est. sales 217,322. Fri.'s sales 184,186
Fri.'s open int 838,696, up 12,709