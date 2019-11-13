https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Preclosing-14832204.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|516½
|516¾
|506½
|508¼
|—8¾
|Mar
|521¼
|521½
|511
|513
|—8¾
|May
|526¼
|526¼
|516¼
|518
|—8½
|Jul
|529¾
|529¾
|520
|521¾
|—8½
|Sep
|535½
|535¾
|527½
|529
|—8¼
|Dec
|546¾
|547¼
|538¼
|539¾
|—9
|Mar
|555
|555
|548¾
|549
|—7½
|Jul
|541½
|542½
|539
|539
|—8¾
|Est. sales 110,366.
|Tue.'s sales 162,475
|Tue.'s open int 413,129,
|up 643
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|377
|377¾
|375
|376¾
|—1
|Mar
|385¾
|386¼
|384¼
|385¼
|—1¼
|May
|391¾
|392
|390
|391¼
|—1½
|Jul
|397¾
|397¾
|395¾
|397
|—1¾
|Sep
|394
|395
|393
|393¾
|—1½
|Dec
|399¼
|399¾
|398¼
|398½
|—1½
|Mar
|409
|409
|408½
|408½
|—1¼
|Jul
|417
|417¼
|417
|417
|—1
|Sep
|406¼
|406¼
|406¼
|406¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|409¾
|409¾
|409½
|409½
|—
|½
|Dec
|414¼
|415½
|414¼
|415
|—1
|Est. sales 318,144.
|Tue.'s sales 469,234
|Tue.'s open int 1,610,507,
|up 302
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|309½
|309½
|304
|305¼
|—2½
|Mar
|303¾
|305
|301
|301¾
|—2½
|May
|300¾
|300¾
|300¾
|300¾
|—2½
|Est. sales 592.
|Tue.'s sales 1,263
|Tue.'s open int 6,983
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|906½
|909¼
|903
|909¼
|+3½
|Jan
|916½
|921½
|913½
|920
|+3
|Mar
|930
|934¼
|927
|933
|+2¾
|May
|942½
|946
|939½
|944½
|+1¾
|Jul
|952¾
|956¾
|950½
|955¼
|+1½
|Aug
|957¼
|959¼
|954½
|959
|+1¾
|Sep
|955¾
|955¾
|952½
|955½
|+¾
|Nov
|956
|959¾
|953¾
|957½
|+¼
|Jan
|960¼
|963
|957¾
|961½
|+½
|Mar
|955¼
|955½
|952½
|955½
|—
|½
|May
|954½
|955
|952¾
|955
|—
|¼
|Jul
|957¼
|958¾
|956
|956
|—2½
|Nov
|940¼
|941¾
|940
|940½
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 138,931.
|Tue.'s sales 142,087
|Tue.'s open int 743,089,
|up 5,016
View Comments