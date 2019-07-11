CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 514¼ 514¼ 514¼ 514¼ +2½
Sep 505 523 500¼ 520¾ +16
Dec 516¾ 533½ 511¼ 532 +15
Mar 530¼ 544¾ 524¼ 544 +14½
May 532½ 550 530 549 +13¼
Jul 536 551¼ 533 551¼ +14½
Sep 541½ 557 540¼ 556¾ +13
Dec 553¼ 568 553¼ 568 +13¼
Mar 561¼ 576 561¼ 576 +13¼
May 560¼ 560¼ 560¼ 560¼ —3¾
Jul 551 551 551 551 ¼
Est. sales 118,174. Wed.'s sales 109,818
Wed.'s open int 361,132
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 433¼ 443½ 433¼ 440¾ +6½
Sep 434¼ 442 426½ 440¼ +5¼
Dec 438¾ 446¼ 430¼ 444¼ +4¾
Mar 445¼ 452¾ 437 451¼ +5
May 448½ 456 441 454½ +5
Jul 451½ 458½ 444 457¼ +5¼
Sep 424½ 428 419½ 426¾ +1¾
Dec 417½ 420¼ 413¾ 419 +1¼
Mar 426½ 429¾ 424¼ 428½ +1½
Jul 436¾ 436¾ 436¾ 436¾ ¼
Dec 418½ 421 418 421 +1¾
Dec 420 421 420 421
Est. sales 380,417. Wed.'s sales 286,046
Wed.'s open int 1,780,581, up 285
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 275 279¾ 272¼ 279¾ +6¼
Dec 275 281 273 279¾ +4¼
Mar 278 281¼ 278 281¼ +2¼
Est. sales 355. Wed.'s sales 201
Wed.'s open int 4,804, up 14
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 894 895 890¾ 895 +2
Aug 893¼ 898¾ 887¼ 896½ +2
Sep 899 905 893¼ 902½ +2¼
Nov 911¾ 917¼ 905½ 915 +2¼
Jan 923¾ 928½ 917½ 926½ +2
Mar 933½ 938 926 936 +1¾
May 943½ 945¼ 935 944 +1½
Jul 950¾ 953¾ 943 953 +2¼
Nov 950¾ 954½ 944½ 953 +1¾
Mar 963 963 963 963
Jul 976¾ 976¾ 976¾ 976¾
Aug 974½ 974½ 974½ 974½ —2
Nov 955 955 955 955
Est. sales 117,302. Wed.'s sales 156,453
Wed.'s open int 685,739, up 8,954