CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 511½ 520½ 511½ 517 —1
Sep 514 517 505¼ 514½ + ½
Dec 525 527¼ 516¾ 524¾ — ½
Mar 537 538½ 529 536¼ —1
May 541½ 542¾ 535¼ 539¾ —3
Jul 542¾ 542¾ 536¼ 539¾ —4¼
Sep 545 548 543¼ 546½ —4½
Dec 559¾ 559¾ 555 559 —2¼
Est. sales 52,420. Wed.'s sales 66,632
Wed.'s open int 359,128
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 433 435½ 427 432¾ — ¼
Sep 436½ 439¾ 430 438 +1¼
Dec 441 443½ 434½ 441¾ + ½
Mar 447¾ 449¾ 442¼ 448¾ + ½
May 450¾ 452¾ 446 452¼ + ½
Jul 454½ 455¾ 449½ 455¼ + ¼
Sep 427½ 429¾ 425 427½ —1¼
Dec 419 421 418½ 419¾ —1
Mar 427½ 430½ 427½ 429 — ¾
May 434¾ 434¾ 434¾ 434¾ — ¾
Jul 438¾ 438¾ 438¾ 438¾ —1¼
Dec 419¼ 420¾ 419¼ 420¾ +1
Est. sales 192,493. Wed.'s sales 348,509
Wed.'s open int 1,752,892, up 5,969
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 283½ 283½ 275 278½ —6½
Dec 287 287 277 278½ —9½
Mar 286¼ 286¼ 282¾ 282¾ —9
Est. sales 416. Wed.'s sales 140
Wed.'s open int 4,826
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 884 884¾ 871¾ 873 —12¼
Aug 889 889½ 874½ 876¾ —13
Sep 895 895¾ 881¼ 883 —13¼
Nov 908 908¼ 893 895¼ —13½
Jan 918¼ 919½ 904¾ 906¾ —13¾
Mar 928 928 913¾ 915½ —13½
May 934¾ 936½ 924¼ 925 —13
Jul 942½ 944¼ 931¾ 933½ —12½
Aug 937 937 937 937 —11½
Nov 941¾ 942 931 933¼ —10½
Nov 938 938 938 938 —9¾
Nov 924 924 924 924 —9¼
Est. sales 99,110. Wed.'s sales 114,740
Wed.'s open int 653,380, up 4,525