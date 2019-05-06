CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 424¾ 425 424¾ 425 —3
Jul 430 439½ 428 435¾ —2¼
Sep 438¾ 447½ 436¾ 443¾ —3¼
Dec 455½ 463¼ 453¼ 460 —3
Mar 471 479¼ 469¾ 476½ —3½
May 481 488 479 485½ —3½
Jul 484¾ 489¾ 481½ 487½ —3½
Sep 490 496½ 490 496½ —1½
Dec 506 507¼ 504½ 507 —6
Mar 519½ 519½ 518¾ 518¾ —5¼
Est. sales 60,078. Fri.'s sales 77,988
Fri.'s open int 473,801
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 352½ 356 349 356 —7
Jul 359½ 364¾ 355½ 364 —7
Sep 367 372¼ 363½ 371½ —6½
Dec 376¾ 382¾ 374¼ 381¾ —6¼
Mar 389¼ 395½ 387¼ 394½ —5½
May 397¾ 403 395¼ 402¼ —4¾
Jul 405½ 410 402½ 409 —4
Sep 399 403¾ 394½ 402½ —2½
Dec 401½ 408¼ 399 407½ —1½
Mar 415¾ 415¾ 415¾ 415¾ —2¼
May 420½ 421 420½ 421 —3
Jul 426¾ 426¾ 425½ 426 —3
Dec 414 415 410 415 —2
Dec 420 420 420 420 —1
Est. sales 410,761. Fri.'s sales 289,403
Fri.'s open int 1,620,920
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 298 298 291½ 291½ —9½
Jul 283 283 264 276 —8
Sep 266¼ 266¼ 260½ 260½ —9½
Dec 256 256 248½ 255 —4
Mar 249 249 249 249 —5
Est. sales 1,000. Fri.'s sales 468
Fri.'s open int 6,339, up 63
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 816½ 819¾ 804½ 815 —15
Jul 828 834 816¾ 829¼ —12¾
Aug 833½ 840¼ 823½ 835½ —13½
Sep 839¾ 845½ 829 842 —12
Nov 850½ 855¾ 839¾ 851½ —12½
Jan 863½ 867¾ 851¾ 863½ —11½
Mar 873 877 862 873½ —10½
May 882¼ 887½ 874 884¼ —9¾
Jul 896¾ 898½ 885½ 895 —10
Aug 899 900¼ 890¾ 896¼ —11¾
Sep 901¾ 901¾ 895½ 895½ —10½
Nov 900¼ 903 891 898½ —9½
Jan 911¾ 911¾ 911¾ 911¾ —3¼
Mar 915 915 915 915 —5
Nov 927 927 925 925 —2
Est. sales 267,830. Fri.'s sales 144,422
Fri.'s open int 753,375, up 9,297