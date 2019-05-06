https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Preclosing-13822730.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|424¾
|425
|424¾
|425
|—3
|Jul
|430
|439½
|428
|435¾
|—2¼
|Sep
|438¾
|447½
|436¾
|443¾
|—3¼
|Dec
|455½
|463¼
|453¼
|460
|—3
|Mar
|471
|479¼
|469¾
|476½
|—3½
|May
|481
|488
|479
|485½
|—3½
|Jul
|484¾
|489¾
|481½
|487½
|—3½
|Sep
|490
|496½
|490
|496½
|—1½
|Dec
|506
|507¼
|504½
|507
|—6
|Mar
|519½
|519½
|518¾
|518¾
|—5¼
|Est. sales 60,078.
|Fri.'s sales 77,988
|Fri.'s open int 473,801
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|352½
|356
|349
|356
|—7
|Jul
|359½
|364¾
|355½
|364
|—7
|Sep
|367
|372¼
|363½
|371½
|—6½
|Dec
|376¾
|382¾
|374¼
|381¾
|—6¼
|Mar
|389¼
|395½
|387¼
|394½
|—5½
|May
|397¾
|403
|395¼
|402¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|405½
|410
|402½
|409
|—4
|Sep
|399
|403¾
|394½
|402½
|—2½
|Dec
|401½
|408¼
|399
|407½
|—1½
|Mar
|415¾
|415¾
|415¾
|415¾
|—2¼
|May
|420½
|421
|420½
|421
|—3
|Jul
|426¾
|426¾
|425½
|426
|—3
|Dec
|414
|415
|410
|415
|—2
|Dec
|420
|420
|420
|420
|—1
|Est. sales 410,761.
|Fri.'s sales 289,403
|Fri.'s open int 1,620,920
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|298
|298
|291½
|291½
|—9½
|Jul
|283
|283
|264
|276
|—8
|Sep
|266¼
|266¼
|260½
|260½
|—9½
|Dec
|256
|256
|248½
|255
|—4
|Mar
|249
|249
|249
|249
|—5
|Est. sales 1,000.
|Fri.'s sales 468
|Fri.'s open int 6,339,
|up 63
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|816½
|819¾
|804½
|815
|—15
|Jul
|828
|834
|816¾
|829¼
|—12¾
|Aug
|833½
|840¼
|823½
|835½
|—13½
|Sep
|839¾
|845½
|829
|842
|—12
|Nov
|850½
|855¾
|839¾
|851½
|—12½
|Jan
|863½
|867¾
|851¾
|863½
|—11½
|Mar
|873
|877
|862
|873½
|—10½
|May
|882¼
|887½
|874
|884¼
|—9¾
|Jul
|896¾
|898½
|885½
|895
|—10
|Aug
|899
|900¼
|890¾
|896¼
|—11¾
|Sep
|901¾
|901¾
|895½
|895½
|—10½
|Nov
|900¼
|903
|891
|898½
|—9½
|Jan
|911¾
|911¾
|911¾
|911¾
|—3¼
|Mar
|915
|915
|915
|915
|—5
|Nov
|927
|927
|925
|925
|—2
|Est. sales 267,830.
|Fri.'s sales 144,422
|Fri.'s open int 753,375,
|up 9,297
View Comments