https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Preclosing-13810799.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|420
|425½
|420
|423¼
|+4¾
|Jul
|428
|436¾
|427¾
|436½
|+7¾
|Sep
|436½
|444¾
|436½
|444
|+6¼
|Dec
|455¼
|461½
|455
|460½
|+5½
|Mar
|472½
|478½
|472½
|477½
|+5¼
|May
|484
|488
|482½
|486½
|+3¾
|Jul
|489½
|492
|487½
|490½
|+2¾
|Sep
|497
|499¾
|496
|497¼
|+1½
|Dec
|513
|513
|510½
|513
|+2¾
|Est. sales 86,014.
|Tue.'s sales 119,627
|Tue.'s open int 470,846
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|353½
|360½
|353½
|360½
|+7¼
|Jul
|362½
|369
|362½
|368¾
|+6¼
|Sep
|370¼
|376½
|370¼
|376½
|+6
|Dec
|381¼
|386¾
|381¼
|386¾
|+5¾
|Mar
|396
|400½
|395¾
|400½
|+4½
|May
|404½
|408¼
|404¼
|408¼
|+3¾
|Jul
|412
|415
|411
|414¾
|+2¾
|Sep
|408¾
|410
|407
|410
|+2¾
|Dec
|411
|414
|410¾
|413¾
|+2½
|Mar
|421¼
|422¼
|420¾
|422¼
|+2¾
|May
|425
|426
|425
|425¾
|+¾
|Jul
|429
|431
|429
|430
|+1½
|Dec
|417¾
|418
|415
|417½
|+½
|Dec
|421
|422
|420
|422
|+2
|Est. sales 308,630.
|Tue.'s sales 319,647
|Tue.'s open int 1,636,675,
|up 7,580
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|310
|311¾
|301½
|307
|+2
|Jul
|290¼
|298¼
|288½
|295
|+6¾
|Sep
|274
|280¾
|274
|280¾
|+7
|Dec
|261
|265
|260
|264
|+3¼
|Mar
|259
|259
|259
|259
|+4¾
|Est. sales 501.
|Tue.'s sales 693
|Tue.'s open int 6,214
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|841
|843
|831¾
|839¾
|—1½
|Jul
|853¾
|857¾
|844¼
|854¼
|+¼
|Aug
|860
|863
|850¾
|860¼
|+¼
|Sep
|864¾
|868¾
|856
|865¼
|Nov
|874½
|878½
|865¾
|875
|+¼
|Jan
|885¾
|889
|876½
|885½
|+¼
|Mar
|893¾
|896½
|885
|894½
|+¾
|May
|902½
|903¼
|894¼
|902½
|Jul
|912½
|914¾
|904
|912½
|Aug
|915
|915
|906½
|909¾
|—5¼
|Sep
|910
|910
|910
|910
|—3¾
|Nov
|918¾
|920
|909
|916½
|—
|½
|Jan
|918
|918
|918
|918
|—6
|Nov
|935
|935
|935
|935
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 157,622.
|Tue.'s sales 201,309
|Tue.'s open int 727,156,
|up 7,504
View Comments