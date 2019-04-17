https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Preclosing-13775080.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|446½
|450
|444¾
|447¾
|+2¾
|Jul
|450
|453¾
|448¼
|450¾
|+2¼
|Sep
|457¾
|461¼
|456¼
|457¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|475
|479
|474
|475
|+¾
|Mar
|491¾
|495¾
|491¼
|492
|+½
|May
|502
|506¼
|501½
|502½
|+¾
|Jul
|506
|508¾
|505¾
|507
|+1¾
|Dec
|527
|530
|527
|530
|+4¼
|Est. sales 122,500.
|Tue.'s sales 222,519
|Tue.'s open int 471,175,
|up 1,602
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|358¼
|360
|356¾
|357¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|367
|368¾
|365½
|366½
|—1¼
|Sep
|375¼
|377
|373¾
|374½
|—1½
|Dec
|387¼
|388½
|385¼
|386¼
|—1¼
|Mar
|401
|402¼
|399½
|400¼
|—1¼
|May
|409
|409¾
|407¼
|408
|—1¼
|Jul
|414¾
|415¾
|413½
|414
|—1½
|Sep
|411
|411
|409½
|410
|—1
|Dec
|414
|415
|413¼
|413¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|422¾
|422¾
|421¾
|421¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|417
|417¼
|416¾
|416¾
|—2¼
|Est. sales 297,130.
|Tue.'s sales 437,613
|Tue.'s open int 1,810,497,
|up 22,519
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|295
|300
|294¾
|298½
|+3¾
|Jul
|279
|283
|275¾
|280
|+2
|Sep
|266
|266
|266
|266
|—2¼
|Dec
|258
|258
|256½
|258
|—1½
|Mar
|250½
|250½
|250½
|250½
|—1½
|Est. sales 785.
|Tue.'s sales 941
|Tue.'s open int 6,130,
|up 70
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|887¾
|890½
|878¾
|881
|—7
|Jul
|901½
|904¼
|892½
|894½
|—7¼
|Aug
|907½
|910
|898½
|900½
|—7
|Sep
|912¼
|914¾
|903½
|905¼
|—7
|Nov
|920¼
|923½
|912¾
|914¼
|—6¾
|Jan
|930½
|933½
|923¼
|924½
|—6½
|Mar
|939
|939¾
|930
|931¼
|—6¼
|May
|945½
|946¼
|937½
|938¾
|—6
|Jul
|955
|955½
|947
|948¾
|—5¼
|Aug
|950¾
|950¾
|950¾
|950¾
|—5¼
|Nov
|954½
|958¼
|950
|950
|—7
|Nov
|961
|961
|960
|960
|—2
|Est. sales 177,756.
|Tue.'s sales 223,687
|Tue.'s open int 787,124,
|up 19,391
