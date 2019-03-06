CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 449¼ 450½ 445 445 —9¼
May 464¼ 464¼ 449¼ 451 —11¾
Jul 469½ 469¾ 455 456¼ —11¾
Sep 477½ 478¼ 464 465½ —11
Dec 492¼ 492¼ 479¼ 480½ —10½
Mar 503½ 503½ 492½ 493¾ —9¼
May 511¾ 511¾ 502¼ 502¾ —8½
Jul 510 510 501¾ 502¼ —8¾
Sep 511¾ 512 509½ 509½ —8
Dec 526 526 520 520 —8½
Est. sales 87,486. Tue.'s sales 94,887
Tue.'s open int 478,153, up 4,822
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 366 366 361 361 —5
May 376 376½ 370½ 371½ —4¼
Jul 384½ 385 379¼ 380¼ —4¼
Sep 390 390½ 385½ 386¾ —3½
Dec 397 397¾ 393¼ 394 —3¼
Mar 407½ 408¼ 404¼ 405¼ —3
May 412¾ 413½ 409¾ 410¾ —2¾
Jul 416¾ 417 413¼ 414 —3
Sep 407 407 406¾ 407 —2¼
Dec 409½ 410 408 408½ —1½
Dec 413 413 413 413 —1½
Est. sales 206,394. Tue.'s sales 224,516
Tue.'s open int 1,667,797
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 265½ 277 265¼ 269¾ +3¾
Jul 268¾ 277½ 268¾ 270¼ +3
Dec 261 261¼ 261 261
Mar 257 257 257 257 +1¾
Est. sales 700. Tue.'s sales 217
Tue.'s open int 4,338
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 900½ 903½ 889½ 889½ —11¾
May 913½ 916¼ 901 901¾ —12
Jul 927½ 930 915 915½ —12¼
Aug 933¼ 936¼ 921¼ 921¾ —12
Sep 938½ 940 926¼ 926¾ —11¾
Nov 946¾ 950 936¼ 936¾ —11½
Jan 957¾ 959¾ 946¼ 946½ —11¼
Mar 965 966¼ 953¼ 953½ —11½
May 971¼ 971½ 960½ 960½ —11
Jul 977 979 967¼ 967½ —11
Nov 977½ 978¼ 969 969 —7¾
Est. sales 112,300. Tue.'s sales 127,949
Tue.'s open int 658,689, up 1,935