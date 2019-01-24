https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Preclosing-13555606.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|527
|529
|522
|523¾
|—2¼
|May
|532¾
|534¾
|528¼
|530¼
|—1½
|Jul
|538¾
|540¼
|533¾
|536
|—1½
|Sep
|546¾
|548
|542
|544
|—1¾
|Dec
|559½
|560¾
|555
|556¾
|—1¾
|Mar
|569
|569
|565¾
|565¾
|—1¾
|May
|569½
|570¼
|569½
|570¼
|—1½
|Jul
|568
|568
|564
|564
|—3¼
|Sep
|568
|568
|568
|568
|—4¾
|Dec
|581¼
|582
|581¼
|581¾
|—2¼
|Est. sales 57,905.
|Wed.'s sales 76,335
|Wed.'s open int 449,494
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|378¾
|379¾
|375¾
|376¾
|—2
|May
|387¼
|388¼
|384¼
|385¼
|—2
|Jul
|395
|396¼
|392
|393
|—2¼
|Sep
|397¾
|398½
|395
|396
|—1¾
|Dec
|402¼
|403
|399¾
|400½
|—1¾
|Mar
|411
|411½
|409
|409¼
|—1¾
|May
|415½
|416
|414¼
|414½
|—1¾
|Jul
|420¼
|421½
|418¾
|418¾
|—2
|Sep
|412
|412
|412
|412
|— ¼
|Dec
|413
|413½
|412
|412¾
|— ½
|Dec
|416½
|419
|416½
|419
|+2¾
|Est. sales 155,480.
|Wed.'s sales 239,837
|Wed.'s open int 1,659,540,
|up 15,612
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|294
|296
|290¼
|290½
|—4¼
|May
|293½
|293½
|289¾
|289¾
|—3¾
|Jul
|288¾
|290½
|288¾
|290½
|—2
|Dec
|269½
|269½
|267½
|267½
|—10¾
|Est. sales 292.
|Wed.'s sales 329
|Wed.'s open int 6,188,
|up 51
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|915
|919½
|909¼
|914¾
|— ¼
|May
|928¾
|932¾
|923
|928¼
|— ½
|Jul
|941½
|945¾
|936
|941¼
|— ½
|Aug
|948¼
|950¼
|942¼
|946½
|— ¼
|Sep
|949½
|952½
|943¾
|948¾
|— ½
|Nov
|956
|959½
|951
|955½
|— ¾
|Jan
|968
|970
|962
|966½
|— ½
|Mar
|973¾
|974¾
|969½
|971¾
|— ½
|May
|975½
|976½
|975
|976½
|—1¼
|Jul
|981¼
|983¼
|981¼
|983¼
|—1
|Nov
|975¼
|977½
|974¼
|976¾
|— ½
|Est. sales 116,426.
|Wed.'s sales 112,852
|Wed.'s open int 693,916,
|up 3,930
