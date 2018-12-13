CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 527¼ 538½ 527¼ 537¼ +10¾
May 533¾ 544¼ 533 543¼ +11¼
Jul 539¼ 549½ 539¼ 548¼ +9½
Sep 547 556¼ 547 555¾ +9½
Dec 559 567 558¾ 566½ +8½
Mar 568 572¼ 567 571¾ +4½
May 573½ 577 572¾ 577 +4½
Jul 573¼ 574¼ 571½ 571½
Dec 589½ 594 589½ 594 +5
Mar 602 602 602 602 +4¼
Est. sales 99,465. Wed.'s sales 86,993
Wed.'s open int 434,839, up 4,268
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 375 377½ 374 376 ¼
Mar 384½ 386¼ 382¾ 384¼ —1
May 392 394 390½ 392 ¾
Jul 398 400 396½ 398¼ ½
Sep 399½ 401 398 399½ ½
Dec 403¼ 404¾ 401¾ 403½ ¼
Mar 412 414 410¾ 412¾
May 418¼ 419 418¼ 418¾ +1
Jul 421¾ 423½ 421¼ 422
Dec 415¾ 416½ 415 416
Dec 419 419 419 419
Est. sales 176,440. Wed.'s sales 327,280
Wed.'s open int 1,575,493
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 296¾ 297½ 292¼ 293¾ ¾
May 295 295½ 294½ 295½ ¼
Est. sales 152. Wed.'s sales 648
Wed.'s open int 6,029, up 78
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 918¾ 920 905¼ 908¾ —11¼
Mar 931¾ 933 918¼ 922¼ —11
May 944¾ 945½ 931 935 —10¾
Jul 955¾ 956¾ 942½ 946½ —10¾
Aug 960¼ 960¼ 947¾ 950½ —10¾
Sep 960¼ 961½ 948½ 951½ —10¼
Nov 965 966 954 957 —9
Jan 973½ 973¾ 962½ 964¾ —9¼
Mar 980 980 970¾ 972 —9
May 985½ 985½ 978 978 —9¾
Jul 989 989 985¼ 986½ —9¼
Nov 980 980 973½ 975 —6¾
Est. sales 200,339. Wed.'s sales 259,903
Wed.'s open int 746,582, up 7,356