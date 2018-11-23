https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Preclosing-13416621.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|500¾
|507½
|499
|499¾
|+1
|Mar
|509
|516
|506½
|506½
|— ¼
|May
|515
|521¾
|512
|512¼
|—1
|Jul
|523
|529
|519¼
|519¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|534¼
|539¼
|530
|530
|—2¼
|Dec
|547
|553
|544½
|544½
|—2¼
|Mar
|560
|560
|557
|557
|—1¼
|May
|565¾
|565¾
|564
|564
|—2
|Jul
|563¾
|563¾
|563¾
|563¾
|— ½
|Est. sales 122,409.
|Wed.'s sales 96,538
|Wed.'s open int 481,045,
|up 86
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|361
|361¾
|358¾
|359
|—2¾
|Mar
|372
|372½
|370¼
|370¼
|—2½
|May
|380
|380¼
|377¾
|378¼
|—2¼
|Jul
|386¾
|387¼
|385
|385½
|—1¾
|Sep
|390¼
|390½
|388¾
|388¾
|—2
|Dec
|396
|396¾
|395
|395¼
|—1¼
|Mar
|405
|406
|404¾
|404¾
|— ¾
|May
|411¼
|411¼
|410
|410
|—1
|Jul
|415½
|415½
|414½
|414¾
|— ¾
|Dec
|413¾
|413¾
|413
|413
|— ½
|Est. sales 316,209.
|Wed.'s sales 327,118
|Wed.'s open int 1,757,246,
|up 16,846
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|290¾
|291¾
|285¼
|286¼
|—5¼
|Mar
|295
|296½
|291¾
|292¼
|—2¼
|May
|293¾
|295¾
|293¾
|294¼
|— ½
|Jul
|291½
|291½
|291½
|291½
|+4¾
|Dec
|280
|280
|280
|280
|+5¾
|Est. sales 926.
|Wed.'s sales 1,604
|Wed.'s open int 6,820
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|881¼
|884½
|880
|880¾
|—2¼
|Mar
|894¾
|898
|893½
|894½
|—2¼
|May
|907¾
|911
|907
|907¼
|—2½
|Jul
|920
|923½
|919
|919½
|—2¾
|Aug
|927¼
|927¼
|923½
|924¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|926
|926
|926
|926
|— ½
|Nov
|929¾
|931¾
|927½
|930
|—1
|Jan
|939¾
|941½
|939½
|941½
|May
|956¾
|956¾
|955½
|955½
|—2½
|Jul
|966½
|966½
|966½
|966½
|—1¼
|Est. sales 49,790.
|Wed.'s sales 106,764
|Wed.'s open int 738,997,
|up 2,718
View Comments