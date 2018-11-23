CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Fri:

Open High Low Last Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 500¾ 507½ 499 499¾ +1
Mar 509 516 506½ 506½ — ¼
May 515 521¾ 512 512¼ —1
Jul 523 529 519¼ 519¼ —2¼
Sep 534¼ 539¼ 530 530 —2¼
Dec 547 553 544½ 544½ —2¼
Mar 560 560 557 557 —1¼
May 565¾ 565¾ 564 564 —2
Jul 563¾ 563¾ 563¾ 563¾ — ½
Est. sales 122,409. Wed.'s sales 96,538
Wed.'s open int 481,045, up 86
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 361 361¾ 358¾ 359 —2¾
Mar 372 372½ 370¼ 370¼ —2½
May 380 380¼ 377¾ 378¼ —2¼
Jul 386¾ 387¼ 385 385½ —1¾
Sep 390¼ 390½ 388¾ 388¾ —2
Dec 396 396¾ 395 395¼ —1¼
Mar 405 406 404¾ 404¾ — ¾
May 411¼ 411¼ 410 410 —1
Jul 415½ 415½ 414½ 414¾ — ¾
Dec 413¾ 413¾ 413 413 — ½
Est. sales 316,209. Wed.'s sales 327,118
Wed.'s open int 1,757,246, up 16,846
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 290¾ 291¾ 285¼ 286¼ —5¼
Mar 295 296½ 291¾ 292¼ —2¼
May 293¾ 295¾ 293¾ 294¼ — ½
Jul 291½ 291½ 291½ 291½ +4¾
Dec 280 280 280 280 +5¾
Est. sales 926. Wed.'s sales 1,604
Wed.'s open int 6,820
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jan 881¼ 884½ 880 880¾ —2¼
Mar 894¾ 898 893½ 894½ —2¼
May 907¾ 911 907 907¼ —2½
Jul 920 923½ 919 919½ —2¾
Aug 927¼ 927¼ 923½ 924¾ —1¾
Sep 926 926 926 926 — ½
Nov 929¾ 931¾ 927½ 930 —1
Jan 939¾ 941½ 939½ 941½
May 956¾ 956¾ 955½ 955½ —2½
Jul 966½ 966½ 966½ 966½ —1¼
Est. sales 49,790. Wed.'s sales 106,764
Wed.'s open int 738,997, up 2,718