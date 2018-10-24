https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Preclosing-13333034.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|510
|510¾
|496¾
|498
|—11
|Mar
|529¾
|530¾
|517½
|518¾
|—10½
|May
|543¼
|543¾
|530½
|531¾
|—10½
|Jul
|549¾
|549¾
|537¼
|538¼
|—10¼
|Sep
|559½
|559¾
|548½
|549¾
|—9½
|Dec
|574
|574½
|564
|565
|—9
|Mar
|583
|583
|575¼
|576¼
|—8½
|May
|582½
|582½
|582½
|582½
|—8½
|Jul
|582
|582
|577¼
|577¼
|—10
|Dec
|600¾
|601¼
|595¾
|595¾
|—10¾
|Est. sales 98,092.
|Tue.'s sales 84,100
|Tue.'s open int 502,850,
|up 5,516
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|369½
|369¾
|367¾
|368¾
|—1½
|Mar
|381½
|381¾
|380
|381
|—1½
|May
|389½
|389½
|387¾
|388½
|—1½
|Jul
|395¼
|395¼
|393½
|394½
|—1¼
|Sep
|397
|397
|395
|396¼
|—1¼
|Dec
|402
|402
|400½
|401¾
|—
|¾
|Mar
|410¼
|411
|409¾
|410¼
|—1
|May
|416¾
|416¾
|415½
|415½
|—1¼
|Jul
|420¼
|421
|420¼
|420¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|415¾
|416½
|415
|416
|Est. sales 145,125.
|Tue.'s sales 235,645
|Tue.'s open int 1,655,068,
|up 7,298
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|296¼
|297
|292¾
|293¾
|—3¼
|Mar
|288
|288½
|285¾
|287½
|—1¼
|May
|290½
|291
|290½
|290½
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 454.
|Tue.'s sales 500
|Tue.'s open int 7,061,
|up 70
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|855¾
|856¾
|850
|850½
|—7
|Jan
|869
|870½
|863¼
|863½
|—7½
|Mar
|883
|883½
|876½
|877
|—7¼
|May
|896
|897½
|890½
|890¾
|—7½
|Jul
|908
|908½
|901¾
|902½
|—6¾
|Aug
|912¾
|912¾
|907
|907
|—6½
|Sep
|911¼
|912½
|910
|910
|—5¼
|Nov
|919¾
|919¾
|915½
|916¼
|—4¼
|Mar
|936
|936
|934¾
|934¾
|—3½
|May
|943¼
|943¼
|943¼
|943¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|954¾
|954¾
|951
|951
|—2½
|Nov
|947
|947
|945
|945
|—2¼
|Nov
|965
|965
|965
|965
|—
|½
|Est. sales 329,460.
|Tue.'s sales 234,387
|Tue.'s open int 840,910
