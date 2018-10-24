CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 510 510¾ 496¾ 498 —11
Mar 529¾ 530¾ 517½ 518¾ —10½
May 543¼ 543¾ 530½ 531¾ —10½
Jul 549¾ 549¾ 537¼ 538¼ —10¼
Sep 559½ 559¾ 548½ 549¾ —9½
Dec 574 574½ 564 565 —9
Mar 583 583 575¼ 576¼ —8½
May 582½ 582½ 582½ 582½ —8½
Jul 582 582 577¼ 577¼ —10
Dec 600¾ 601¼ 595¾ 595¾ —10¾
Est. sales 98,092. Tue.'s sales 84,100
Tue.'s open int 502,850, up 5,516
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 369½ 369¾ 367¾ 368¾ —1½
Mar 381½ 381¾ 380 381 —1½
May 389½ 389½ 387¾ 388½ —1½
Jul 395¼ 395¼ 393½ 394½ —1¼
Sep 397 397 395 396¼ —1¼
Dec 402 402 400½ 401¾ ¾
Mar 410¼ 411 409¾ 410¼ —1
May 416¾ 416¾ 415½ 415½ —1¼
Jul 420¼ 421 420¼ 420¾ ¾
Dec 415¾ 416½ 415 416
Est. sales 145,125. Tue.'s sales 235,645
Tue.'s open int 1,655,068, up 7,298
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 296¼ 297 292¾ 293¾ —3¼
Mar 288 288½ 285¾ 287½ —1¼
May 290½ 291 290½ 290½ ¾
Est. sales 454. Tue.'s sales 500
Tue.'s open int 7,061, up 70
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 855¾ 856¾ 850 850½ —7
Jan 869 870½ 863¼ 863½ —7½
Mar 883 883½ 876½ 877 —7¼
May 896 897½ 890½ 890¾ —7½
Jul 908 908½ 901¾ 902½ —6¾
Aug 912¾ 912¾ 907 907 —6½
Sep 911¼ 912½ 910 910 —5¼
Nov 919¾ 919¾ 915½ 916¼ —4¼
Mar 936 936 934¾ 934¾ —3½
May 943¼ 943¼ 943¼ 943¼ —1¼
Jul 954¾ 954¾ 951 951 —2½
Nov 947 947 945 945 —2¼
Nov 965 965 965 965 ½
Est. sales 329,460. Tue.'s sales 234,387
Tue.'s open int 840,910