CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 500½ 503½ 478 478½ —15¼
Dec 519 529¼ 500¼ 506¼ —12½
Mar 537¼ 547½ 520½ 526¼ —11½
May 551¾ 560¼ 534¾ 540¼ —11¼
Jul 553½ 558½ 536¾ 542¼ —10¼
Sep 564¼ 568¾ 548¼ 552½ —10¾
Dec 580 584 564½ 568 —11
Mar 592 593¼ 577¼ 577¼ —11½
May 593½ 597¾ 583½ 583½ —11¼
Jul 588¼ 592 577 577 —12
Dec 604¾ 607 604 606¼ +1¼
Mar 609 612¼ 609 612¼
Est. sales 167,600. Tue.'s sales 92,633
Tue.'s open int 454,002
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 354¼ 354½ 340½ 341¾ —13½
Dec 366¼ 366¼ 350¾ 353¼ —13½
Mar 378¼ 378¼ 363¼ 366 —12½
May 386¼ 386¼ 371¾ 374 —12½
Jul 391¾ 391¾ 377½ 380 —12
Sep 391¾ 391¾ 380½ 383¼ —8¾
Dec 396¼ 396¾ 386¾ 389¼ —7¾
Mar 406¼ 406½ 398 400½ —6¾
May 411 411 404 405¼ —8¼
Jul 416 416 408¾ 411½ —6½
Sep 404 404 404 404 —6
Dec 412¼ 413½ 406 407½ —6
Jul 430¾ 433¼ 422 422 —8¼
Dec 421 421 419 421 —1½
Est. sales 603,762. Tue.'s sales 220,955
Tue.'s open int 1,677,065, up 14,501
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 247¼ 248¾ 245½ 246¾
Mar 252 252 252 252 +1¼
Est. sales 182. Tue.'s sales 321
Tue.'s open int 3,804, up 39
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 820½ 828½ 811½ 828½ +8¼
Nov 831 845 821¼ 836½ +4¾
Jan 845¼ 858½ 835 850 +4½
Mar 857½ 871¼ 848 862¾ +4½
May 869¾ 883 860¼ 875 +5
Jul 879¼ 892 869¾ 884¼ +5
Aug 878¾ 890 874¼ 888¼ +5
Sep 875¼ 888 875¼ 888 +5¼
Nov 884 897¾ 879¾ 891 +5¼
Jan 892½ 901¼ 890 901¼ +5¾
Mar 904¾ 907½ 904¾ 907½ +5¾
Jul 910½ 913 910½ 913 —4¼
Nov 898 909½ 898 909½ +7¾
Est. sales 242,929. Tue.'s sales 155,693
Tue.'s open int 826,269, up 3,463