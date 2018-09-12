https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Preclosing-13224064.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|500½
|503½
|478
|478½
|—15¼
|Dec
|519
|529¼
|500¼
|506¼
|—12½
|Mar
|537¼
|547½
|520½
|526¼
|—11½
|May
|551¾
|560¼
|534¾
|540¼
|—11¼
|Jul
|553½
|558½
|536¾
|542¼
|—10¼
|Sep
|564¼
|568¾
|548¼
|552½
|—10¾
|Dec
|580
|584
|564½
|568
|—11
|Mar
|592
|593¼
|577¼
|577¼
|—11½
|May
|593½
|597¾
|583½
|583½
|—11¼
|Jul
|588¼
|592
|577
|577
|—12
|Dec
|604¾
|607
|604
|606¼
|+1¼
|Mar
|609
|612¼
|609
|612¼
|+¼
|Est. sales 167,600.
|Tue.'s sales 92,633
|Tue.'s open int 454,002
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|354¼
|354½
|340½
|341¾
|—13½
|Dec
|366¼
|366¼
|350¾
|353¼
|—13½
|Mar
|378¼
|378¼
|363¼
|366
|—12½
|May
|386¼
|386¼
|371¾
|374
|—12½
|Jul
|391¾
|391¾
|377½
|380
|—12
|Sep
|391¾
|391¾
|380½
|383¼
|—8¾
|Dec
|396¼
|396¾
|386¾
|389¼
|—7¾
|Mar
|406¼
|406½
|398
|400½
|—6¾
|May
|411
|411
|404
|405¼
|—8¼
|Jul
|416
|416
|408¾
|411½
|—6½
|Sep
|404
|404
|404
|404
|—6
|Dec
|412¼
|413½
|406
|407½
|—6
|Jul
|430¾
|433¼
|422
|422
|—8¼
|Dec
|421
|421
|419
|421
|—1½
|Est. sales 603,762.
|Tue.'s sales 220,955
|Tue.'s open int 1,677,065,
|up 14,501
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|247¼
|248¾
|245½
|246¾
|+¼
|Mar
|252
|252
|252
|252
|+1¼
|Est. sales 182.
|Tue.'s sales 321
|Tue.'s open int 3,804,
|up 39
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|820½
|828½
|811½
|828½
|+8¼
|Nov
|831
|845
|821¼
|836½
|+4¾
|Jan
|845¼
|858½
|835
|850
|+4½
|Mar
|857½
|871¼
|848
|862¾
|+4½
|May
|869¾
|883
|860¼
|875
|+5
|Jul
|879¼
|892
|869¾
|884¼
|+5
|Aug
|878¾
|890
|874¼
|888¼
|+5
|Sep
|875¼
|888
|875¼
|888
|+5¼
|Nov
|884
|897¾
|879¾
|891
|+5¼
|Jan
|892½
|901¼
|890
|901¼
|+5¾
|Mar
|904¾
|907½
|904¾
|907½
|+5¾
|Jul
|910½
|913
|910½
|913
|—4¼
|Nov
|898
|909½
|898
|909½
|+7¾
|Est. sales 242,929.
|Tue.'s sales 155,693
|Tue.'s open int 826,269,
|up 3,463
View Comments