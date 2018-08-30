https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Preclosing-13191300.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|517½
|525
|502½
|506¾
|—9
|Dec
|544¾
|549½
|530
|532½
|—9¼
|Mar
|565¼
|569¾
|551
|552¾
|—9¾
|May
|577
|581¼
|563¼
|565½
|—9¼
|Jul
|570
|572½
|557½
|559¼
|—8½
|Sep
|575
|578¾
|564¾
|567¼
|—7
|Dec
|589¼
|590
|576¼
|578¾
|—6¼
|Mar
|596½
|596½
|586
|586
|—6½
|May
|599¾
|599¾
|599½
|599½
|+3
|Jul
|596¾
|598¾
|588¾
|588¾
|—6
|Dec
|611¾
|611¾
|604¼
|610¼
|+½
|Est. sales 97,100.
|Wed.'s sales 202,788
|Wed.'s open int 449,000
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|341½
|344
|340¾
|341¼
|Dec
|356½
|359
|356
|356½
|Mar
|369½
|371¾
|368¾
|369¼
|—
|¼
|May
|377
|379¼
|376½
|376¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|383
|385¼
|382¼
|382¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|385
|387¼
|384
|384¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|389¾
|391¾
|388½
|388¾
|—1¼
|Mar
|402¼
|403¼
|401
|401
|—
|½
|May
|410½
|410½
|408¼
|408¼
|—
|½
|Jul
|413¾
|415¼
|413
|413
|—
|¾
|Dec
|411
|411
|408
|408
|—1¼
|Dec
|422
|422
|422
|422
|+½
|Est. sales 305,843.
|Wed.'s sales 435,107
|Wed.'s open int 1,669,237
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|249½
|252¼
|240¾
|242¼
|—9½
|Dec
|255
|256½
|247¼
|248
|—5¼
|Mar
|256½
|256½
|253
|253
|—4½
|Est. sales 483.
|Wed.'s sales 655
|Wed.'s open int 4,454
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|823
|831½
|817
|818½
|—4¾
|Nov
|835½
|844¾
|829
|830½
|—5½
|Jan
|848½
|857½
|842½
|844
|—5¼
|Mar
|862
|870¾
|855½
|857
|—5¾
|May
|874¾
|882¼
|868
|869¼
|—5½
|Jul
|884½
|892¾
|878½
|879¾
|—5
|Aug
|894½
|894½
|883
|885¼
|—3½
|Sep
|885¼
|885¼
|883¾
|883¾
|—5½
|Nov
|891
|898¾
|885½
|885½
|—7
|Jan
|903¼
|903¼
|896
|896
|—5¼
|Nov
|900
|900
|896¾
|898½
|—2½
|Est. sales 139,498.
|Wed.'s sales 204,302
|Wed.'s open int 804,383,
|up 3,068
