CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 517½ 525 502½ 506¾ —9
Dec 544¾ 549½ 530 532½ —9¼
Mar 565¼ 569¾ 551 552¾ —9¾
May 577 581¼ 563¼ 565½ —9¼
Jul 570 572½ 557½ 559¼ —8½
Sep 575 578¾ 564¾ 567¼ —7
Dec 589¼ 590 576¼ 578¾ —6¼
Mar 596½ 596½ 586 586 —6½
May 599¾ 599¾ 599½ 599½ +3
Jul 596¾ 598¾ 588¾ 588¾ —6
Dec 611¾ 611¾ 604¼ 610¼
Est. sales 97,100. Wed.'s sales 202,788
Wed.'s open int 449,000
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 341½ 344 340¾ 341¼
Dec 356½ 359 356 356½
Mar 369½ 371¾ 368¾ 369¼ ¼
May 377 379¼ 376½ 376¾ ½
Jul 383 385¼ 382¼ 382¾ ¼
Sep 385 387¼ 384 384¼ ¾
Dec 389¾ 391¾ 388½ 388¾ —1¼
Mar 402¼ 403¼ 401 401 ½
May 410½ 410½ 408¼ 408¼ ½
Jul 413¾ 415¼ 413 413 ¾
Dec 411 411 408 408 —1¼
Dec 422 422 422 422
Est. sales 305,843. Wed.'s sales 435,107
Wed.'s open int 1,669,237
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 249½ 252¼ 240¾ 242¼ —9½
Dec 255 256½ 247¼ 248 —5¼
Mar 256½ 256½ 253 253 —4½
Est. sales 483. Wed.'s sales 655
Wed.'s open int 4,454
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 823 831½ 817 818½ —4¾
Nov 835½ 844¾ 829 830½ —5½
Jan 848½ 857½ 842½ 844 —5¼
Mar 862 870¾ 855½ 857 —5¾
May 874¾ 882¼ 868 869¼ —5½
Jul 884½ 892¾ 878½ 879¾ —5
Aug 894½ 894½ 883 885¼ —3½
Sep 885¼ 885¼ 883¾ 883¾ —5½
Nov 891 898¾ 885½ 885½ —7
Jan 903¼ 903¼ 896 896 —5¼
Nov 900 900 896¾ 898½ —2½
Est. sales 139,498. Wed.'s sales 204,302
Wed.'s open int 804,383, up 3,068