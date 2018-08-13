https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/Preclosing-13152533.php
Preclosing
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|546½
|549¾
|531¼
|531¾
|—15
|Dec
|569½
|572¼
|553
|553½
|—16
|Mar
|590¼
|594
|575
|575¾
|—15¼
|May
|598¾
|602¾
|584¼
|585
|—13¾
|Jul
|591
|595¼
|579½
|580¼
|—10½
|Sep
|601¾
|601¾
|586½
|587
|—10¾
|Dec
|611¾
|611¾
|597
|597¼
|—10½
|Mar
|604½
|610
|603½
|604¼
|—9
|Jul
|602
|609
|594¼
|600¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|603
|603
|603
|603
|—2½
|Dec
|611½
|616
|606½
|616
|+1
|Mar
|610
|610
|610
|610
|—5½
|Est. sales 148,689.
|Fri.'s sales 277,298
|Fri.'s open int 489,039,
|up 5,540
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|357½
|358
|352¼
|357
|—
|¾
|Dec
|371½
|371¾
|366
|370¾
|—1
|Mar
|383
|383¼
|377½
|382¼
|—1
|May
|390½
|390½
|384½
|388¾
|—1½
|Jul
|395¾
|396
|390¾
|394¾
|—1¼
|Sep
|395½
|396¼
|393
|395¼
|—2
|Dec
|400
|400½
|397
|399½
|—1
|Mar
|410
|411
|408½
|409½
|—1½
|May
|414¼
|416¼
|414¼
|415½
|—1½
|Jul
|419
|420½
|419
|420
|—1¼
|Dec
|414
|417
|414
|416¼
|+1
|Dec
|420
|420
|420
|420
|+½
|Est. sales 311,025.
|Fri.'s sales 546,578
|Fri.'s open int 1,735,861,
|up 4,121
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|256¾
|261¼
|256¾
|258¼
|+1½
|Dec
|265¼
|270½
|265
|267¾
|+1¼
|Mar
|273¾
|273¾
|271
|271¾
|+1
|Jul
|283¾
|283¾
|283¾
|283¾
|+7¾
|Est. sales 389.
|Fri.'s sales 548
|Fri.'s open int 4,743,
|up 55
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|838
|849½
|838
|849½
|+3½
|Sep
|848½
|856¼
|839¾
|856
|+5¼
|Nov
|859½
|867¾
|851¼
|867¼
|+5½
|Jan
|872
|879¾
|863¾
|879¾
|+6¼
|Mar
|882
|890½
|876
|890¼
|+5¼
|May
|895
|902
|888¼
|901¾
|+5¼
|Jul
|904½
|912
|898¾
|911¼
|+5¼
|Aug
|905
|907½
|902¼
|907½
|—
|½
|Sep
|899¾
|909½
|899¾
|907¼
|+1¾
|Nov
|902
|909½
|898
|908¼
|+2¾
|Jan
|915
|915
|915
|915
|+¾
|May
|929¾
|931
|929¾
|931
|+4¼
|Nov
|909
|909
|909
|909
|—2½
|Est. sales 220,333.
|Fri.'s sales 336,262
|Fri.'s open int 797,642,
|up 6,728
