Precision BioSciences: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.7 million in its second quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 60 cents per share.

The genome editing company posted revenue of $1.1 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.6 million.

Precision BioSciences shares have dropped 52% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 28% in the last 12 months.

