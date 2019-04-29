Potlatch: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) _ Potlatch Corp. (PCH) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $6.6 million.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The timberland owner and wood products company posted revenue of $181.7 million in the period.

Potlatch shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $38.94, a decline of 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCH