Plantronics: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) _ Plantronics Inc. (PLT) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $21.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Cruz, California-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.44 per share.

The headset maker posted revenue of $468.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $135.6 million, or $3.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.67 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Plantronics expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.15 to $1.45. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $471 million to $501 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $510.5 million.

Plantronics shares have climbed 54% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $51.10, a fall of 23% in the last 12 months.

