Pitney Bowes: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $2.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The mailing equipment and software company posted revenue of $868.4 million in the period.

Pitney Bowes expects full-year earnings in the range of 90 cents to $1.05 per share.

Pitney Bowes shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 18%. The stock has declined 31% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBI