Pilgrim's Pride: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) _ Pilgrim's Pride Corp. (PPC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $33.4 million.

The Greeley, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The poultry producer posted revenue of $3.08 billion in the period.

Pilgrim's Pride shares have declined 52% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $15.75, a fall of 48% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PPC