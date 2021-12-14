Data indicate omicron is milder, better at evading vaccines ANDREW MELDRUM, Associated Press Dec. 14, 2021 Updated: Dec. 14, 2021 9:31 a.m.
Takalane Mulaudzi, 29, is processed before getting her COVID-19 vaccination at Soweto's Baragwanath hospital Monday Dec.13, 2021. Despite having adequate supplies of more than 19 million vaccine doses, South Africa's vaccination campaign has lagged. Around 38 percent of the adult population in South Africa has been vaccinated. The relatively slow rate of vaccinations makes the government's goal of inoculating 67% of the population by February 2022 look unrealistic.
Vaccine literature is displayed at a COVID-19 vaccination center at Soweto's Baragwanath hospital Monday Dec.13, 2021.
Takalane Mulaudzi, 29, grimaces as she gets her COVID-19 vaccination at Soweto's Baragwanath hospital Monday Dec.13, 2021.
People wait for COVID-19 vaccination at Soweto's Baragwanath hospital Monday Dec. 13, 2021. South Africa's 7-day rolling average of daily new COVID-19 cases has risen over the past two weeks from 7.60 new cases per 100,000 people on Nov. 28 to 32.71 new cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 12, according to Johns Hopkins University. In general, the new omicron cases have resulted in milder cases, with fewer hospitalizations and less severe cases requiring oxygen or intensive care.
A man gets vaccinated against COVID-19 at a site near Johannesburg, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 a day after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive receiving for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the disease. Ramaphosa started feeling unwell Sunday and a test confirmed COVID-19. A statement said he has mild symptoms, is self-isolating in Cape Town and is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service.
People register for COVID-19 vaccination at Soweto's Baragwanath hospital, South Africa, Monday Dec. 13, 2021.
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The omicron variant appears to cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus, and the Pfizer vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection from it but still good protection from hospitalization, according to an analysis of data from South Africa, where the new variant is driving a surge in infections.
While the findings released Tuesday are preliminary and have not been peer-reviewed — the gold standard in scientific research — they line up with other early data about omicron's behavior, including that it seems to be more easily transmitted.