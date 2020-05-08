Pfenex: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Pfenex Inc. (PFNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $10.2 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $682,000 in the period.

Pfenex shares have fallen 43% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 15% in the last 12 months.

