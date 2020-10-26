https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/business/article/PetMed-Fiscal-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15674837.php
PetMed: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $8.4 million.
The Delray Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share.
The pet pharmacy company posted revenue of $75.4 million in the period.
PetMed shares have climbed 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 19% in the last 12 months.
