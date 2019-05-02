Perficient: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Perficient Inc. (PRFT) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $7 million.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The information technology consulting firm posted revenue of $133.8 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Perficient expects its per-share earnings to range from 46 cents to 49 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $132 million to $138 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Perficient expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $1.92 per share, with revenue ranging from $515 million to $545 million.

Perficient shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 23% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRFT