Perceptron: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) _ Perceptron Inc. (PRCP) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $751,000.

On a per-share basis, the Plymouth, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.

The industrial measurement and inspection company posted revenue of $19.1 million in the period.

Perceptron expects full-year revenue in the range of $70 million to $75 million.

Perceptron shares have climbed almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.76, a fall of 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRCP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRCP