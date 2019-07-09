PepsiCo: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) _ PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.04 billion.

The Purchase, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.54 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The food and beverage company posted revenue of $16.45 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.39 billion.

PepsiCo expects full-year earnings to be $5.50 per share.

PepsiCo shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 19%. The stock has risen 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEP