People's United announces closure of 15 branches

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut bank has announced it will close 15 branches following its $544 million acquisition of a competitor.

Bridgeport-based People's United Bank, which announced its acquisition of the parent company of Farmington Bank in October, says it will close the branches in January.

Most of the branches are Farmington Banks that serve overlapping markets as current People's United banks or that offer similar services.

The branches closing are in Farmington, West Hartford, Manchester, Vernon, Plainville, Avon, Wethersfield, Bloomfield, Newington, East Hartford, Rocky Hill, and Southington.

The bank will still have more than 100 branches in New England and New York.