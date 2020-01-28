Penns Woods: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) _ Penns Woods Bancorp Inc. (PWOD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.8 million.

The Williamsport, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 33 cents per share.

The holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank posted revenue of $19.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.2 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.7 million, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $61.3 million.

Penns Woods shares have decreased slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $32.96, a climb of 42% in the last 12 months.

