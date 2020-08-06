Penn National Gaming: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) _ Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $213.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $1.69.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.06 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $305.5 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $232.7 million.

Penn National Gaming shares have increased 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

