Peloton: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $69.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The exercise bike and treadmill company posted revenue of $757.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $730.2 million.

Peloton shares have more than quadrupled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $126.63, increasing fivefold in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTON