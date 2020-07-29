Peapack-Gladstone: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) _ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. (PGC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $8.2 million.

The Bedminster, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 43 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $54.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44.6 million, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.2 million.

Peapack-Gladstone shares have decreased 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 41% in the last 12 months.

