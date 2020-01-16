Payless ShoeSource emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy

FILE- This Aug. 23, 2006, file photo shows a Payless store front is seen in Philadelphia. Payless ShoeSource has emerged from bankruptcy for the second time, with a focus on international markets. The Topeka, Kan.-based chain said Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, that it wants to reinvigorate Latin America, its largest business unit. less FILE- This Aug. 23, 2006, file photo shows a Payless store front is seen in Philadelphia. Payless ShoeSource has emerged from bankruptcy for the second time, with a focus on international markets. The Topeka, ... more Photo: Matt Rourke, AP Photo: Matt Rourke, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Payless ShoeSource emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Payless ShoeSource has emerged from bankruptcy for the second time, with a focus on international markets.

The Topeka, Kansas-based said Thursday it wants to reinvigorate Latin America, its largest business unit.

It will also relaunch its U.S. e-commerce site and open some stores in the U.S. , but no details were offered.

Payless filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February 2019 and shuttered the remaining 2,000-plus stores in North America.

The latest bankruptcy filing didn't affect its 710 franchises or stores in Latin America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

The chain filed for Chapter 11 for the first time in April 2017.