PaySign: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) _ PaySign, Inc. (PAYS) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $6.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Henderson, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 11 cents per share.

PaySign shares have decreased 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.11, a drop of 42% in the last 12 months.

